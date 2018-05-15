DepEd wants teachers’ poll pay tax exempt

THE Department of Education (DepEd) will ask congress to pass a law that will make teachers’ election honoraria and allowances tax-free.

“What we are trying to do after the election is to ask Congress to enact a law that will make the honoraria and allowances tax exempt. That’s the first order of business after the election,” Undersecretary Alain Pascua, who is also the chairman of the Election Task Force, told reporters in a news briefing on Monday.

“We will also ask Congress to fast track the passage of such bill so that teachers who will be serving in the 2019 elections will already be exempted from the 5-percent withholding tax,” Pascua added.

The education department had said that teacher volunteers with annual basic salary of P250,000 and below will receive their tax refund. The Bureau of Internal Revenue imposed a 5-percent withholding tax on the honoraria and allowances given to teachers who rendered work in the village and youth polls on held on May 14, 2018.

Education Secretary Leonor Briones said the tax refund will be given in the next two weeks.

“Computations were made; it will range from P300 to P350. In two weeks’ time, that [amount]will be returned once our teacher-volunteers submit and have their certification of salary grade verified,” she added.

Under the tax code and the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law, the remuneration given to the chairman of the electoral board is subject to a tax of P350. For the members of the electoral board, their poll honoraria is taxed P300.

Pascua said teachers who served during the elections can get their honorarium and allowances through cash cards which were given after the voting ended.

The education department earlier appealed to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to increase the poll allowances of teachers.