DepEd will not defer opening of classes

THE opening of classes will push through as scheduled on June 5, 2017 even if Mindanao has been placed under martial law, the Department of Education said Thursday.

Education Secretary Leonor Briones sees no immediate reason to suspend the school opening, particularly in Marawi, Education Assistant Secretary Tonisito Umali said.

Umali said that public schools are not being used as shelters or evacuation centers.

“In Marawi City, the provincial capitol and the Mindanao State University will serve as evacuation centers,” Umali said.

A resident in Marawi however said they have not been told where to seek shelter.

Noddy Summer, a resident of Barangay Lilod Saduc, Mapandi told ABS-CBN’s morning show Umagang Kay Ganda that most of the townspeople were afraid to go out of their homes despite dwindling food supplies and the need to get information on possible safe places to evacuate.

“We don’t have enough food. As to evacuation center, we have not heard anything from government, that’s why we are worried. Even if we want to evacuate, how do we do it and where do we go? We do not know if we will be safe outside our homes,” she said.

She added that prior to the clashes, majority of Marawi residents were in nearby towns to make preparations for the start of Ramadan this weekend. Majority of those left in Marawi were children.

She pleaded with the government to defer air strikes until after all the townspeople have evacuated. FRANCIS EARL A. CUETO