Sunday, October 22, 2017
    The Manila Times Online
    GOLF TALK

    Depilo describes golf a bittersweet thing

    Sports

    Rico Depilo said golf runs in their family. He named fellow pro golfer Jhonnel Ababa as his cousin. “His mother and my mother are siblings,” he said. Depilo also identified three other notable players in the local circuit – Zanieboy Gialon, Arnold Villacencio, Marvin Dumandan – as his relatives.

    Depilo, 45, started playing golf at 14 under the tutelage of another cousin golfer Edgar Ababa. “I started late compared to most of my relatives because I was busy working in the banana plantation. I also tried boxing, selling wooden clubs and was even and umbrella boy for two years,” he said.

    Rico Depilo lines up his putt. PHOTO BY BOB DUNGO JR.

    Depilo turned pro in 2004 when he was 31 years old and started competing in the Philippine Golf Tour (PGT) in 2008.

    He describes his life as a pro golfer a bittersweet thing. “It feels good when you see your name in the newspaper but money could be an issue if you don’t have a sponsor. Sometimes you have to borrow money. I also keep myself busy teaching golf.”

    Depilo, who dreams of becoming a champion, practices thrice a week often at Las Piñas Driving Range.

    “It might be a bit late for me at 45 but I have this feeling that I can still make it. I always made the cut.” He said his Top 8 finish during the PGT at Malarayat in August was his best so far.

    Depilo said the prize money could help him a lot. “I’m still sending my two children to school and even my wife is currently studying Information Technology.”

    He has a straightforward advice to beginning golfers, “There’s a lot of good players around so you have to practice hard. You can’t be lazy. If you want money and fame as a golfer then you really have to practice hard.”

    * * *

    WHAT’S IN THE BAG

    Driver – TaylorMade M2

    Fairway Woods – TaylorMade M1

    Irons – TaylorMade 770

    Wedges – Titleist SM6

    Putter – Spyder Black

    Ball – TaylorMade

