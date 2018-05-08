Deploy legal attaches, lawmaker urges govt

Valenzuela City first district Rep. Wes Gatchalian renewed his call for the immediate deployment of legal attaches in countries hosting huge numbers of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

He renewed the call after the controversial rescue of distressed Filipino workers in Kuwait that prompted the Kuwaiti government to expel the Philippine ambassador.

“Protecting our OFWs in foreign countries is primarily a legal problem. As much as we want to protect our citizens, we have to do so in a manner that is mindful of the sovereign rights and prerogatives of our foreign partners,” Gatchalian said.

“Our actions should therefore always be adherent with their domestic laws as well as our treaty obligations. It is in this context that I am renewing my call for the immediate deployment of legal attaches to provide expert and competent legal advice not only to our OFWs but also to our officials abroad,” he said.

Gatchalian said he is “very pleased” that Filipino workers in Kuwait were saved from further harm.

“But I am concerned over the reports that our diplomatic officials committed unlawful acts in doing so. This is something which I believe we should and could avoid for otherwise our good intentions are immediately tainted and we lose our ground with our foreign partners to demand that our citizens be given better treatment,” the

lawmaker said.