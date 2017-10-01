Deployment of household workers to Kuwait banned

THE HOUSE Committee on Overseas Workers Affairs has approved a motion to temporarily ban deployment of Filipino Household Service Workers or HSWs to Kuwait.

The motion was raised by Quezon City Rep. Winston Castelo during a briefing held last week by the Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs, Philippine Overseas Employment Administration and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration at the House of Representatives.

In a House hearing, committee vice chairman and Nueva Ecija Rep. Estrellita Suansing and ACTS OFW party-list Rep. Aniceto Bertiz 3rd raised several cases of maltreatment and abuse of HSWs in Kuwait.

Just this year, a Filipino woman was executed in Kuwait for stabbing dead her employer’s daughter 28 times in 2007.

According to the committee, the ban would be implemented by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), the Department of Labor and Employment and other concerned agencies.

Ako Bicol Party-List Rep. Rodel Batocabe said the DFA should set standards for for the deployment ban.

RALPH VILLANUEVA