Depositors of Synergy told to file insurance claims

The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) urged depositors of the closed Synergy Rural Bank, Inc. to file their insurance claims or submit their documentary deficiencies on or before November 7, 2016.

Claims can be submitted through mail or personally at the PDIC Public Assistance Center, 3rd Floor, SSS Bldg., 6782 Ayala Avenue corner V.A. Rufino Street, Makati City.

Under the PDIC Charter, depositors have two years from the closure of the bank to file their deposit insurance claims. Synergy Rural Bank was padlocked by the Monetary Board of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on November 6, 2014.

According to the PDIC, deposit insurance claims for 65 deposit accounts with aggregate insured deposits amounting to P194,842.51 have yet to be filed by depositors. As of September 30, 2016, PDIC had paid depositors of the closed bank P41.9 million, corresponding to 99.5 percent of the bank’s total estimated insured deposits amounting to P42.1 million.

After November 7, 2016, PDIC shall no longer accept any deposit insurance claims. Their only recourse will be to file claims against the assets of the closed bank through PDIC as liquidator.

In filing their claims, depositors should submit their original evidence of deposit and present two valid photo-bearing IDs with their signature. If the claim is filed by mail, depositors should enclose their original evidence of deposit and photocopy of two valid IDs with signature together with a duly accomplished Claim Form which can be downloaded from the PDIC website, www.pdic.gov.ph.

Depositors who are below 18 years old should submit either a photocopy of their birth certificate issued by the National Statistics Office (NSO) or a duly certified copy issued by the Local Civil Registrar. Claimants who are not the signatories in the bank records are required to submit an original copy of a notarized Special Power of Attorney of the depositor or parent of a minor depositor. The format of the Special Power of Attorney may also be downloaded from the PDIC website.

The PDIC also reminded depositors who have been notified of their documentary deficiencies to comply with the requirements indicated in the letter.

Depositors who have outstanding loans or payables to the bank will be referred to the duly designated Loans Officer prior to the settlement of their deposit insurance claims. For more information, depositors and depositor-borrowers may contact (02) 841-4630 to 31, or e-mail at pad@pdic.gov.ph. Those outside Metro Manila may call the PDIC toll free at 1-800-1-888-PDIC or 1-800-1-888-7342.