‘Depressed’ man kills family, self in Negros

BACOLOD CITY: A man who was said to have been depressed by the death of his stepfather a few days earlier, stabbed dead members of his own family before committing suicide on Friday in a hinterland village in Negros Oriental

Police Senior Supt. Herman Biñas, provincial police director, said the massacre happened in Sitio Mabigo, Barangay Lag-it, Tayasan town, Negros Oriental.

Police identified the fatalities as Eubisita Guillepa, 54; Feliza Amihoy, 60; Decoy Amihoy, 22; Marilou Golez, 14; Rhea Mae Guillepa, 8; and the suspect, 40-year-old Walbet Amihoy.

Biñas said the suspect was believed to be suffering from nervous breakdown over the death of his stepfather.

Neighbors told police that Walbet did not eat or sleep for the past few days after the burial, and was always seen carrying a knife.

When policemen tried to enter the family’s residence, they found that the door has been nailed shut, which temporarily hindered the entry of the authorities, Binas said.

It turned out that the door was nailed from the inside, giving them reason to believe that the crime was perpetrated by Walbet, he added.

Biñas said police investigators saw no signs of forced entry that would tell that another suspect was involved and that there was a different motive for the killings.

Responding police recovered the suspect’s knife measuring 15.5 inches, which was believed to have been used in the crime.

Preliminary post-mortem examinations made by police Scene of the Crime Operatives or SOCO showed that all victims suffered stab wounds in different parts of the body.

The operatives said the suspect also stabbed himself dead after killing members of his family.

The police are further investigating the incident.

The crime scene is about ten hours away from Tayasan proper and situated in a forested area in the hinterlands on the border of Negros Oriental and Negros Occidental with hardly clear telecommunications signal.

The police said Benjamin Bartolo, a neighbor, heard a woman screaming around 1 a.m. Friday.

Hours later, Judito Ludivice went to the house of the victims to see Dikoy Amihoy to tell him to bring his cow to a market in Nalundan, Bindoy town.

But nobody answered when he knocked on the door, prompting Ludivice to peep through a gap in the house.

He then saw the bloodied body of a woman sprawled on the floor.

Ludivice immediately alerted his neighbors and called the police.

EUGENE Y. ADIONG