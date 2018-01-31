Deputy ombudsman may face charges

OVERALL Deputy Ombudsman Melchor Arthur Carandang faces prosecution if the grave misconduct charges against him are proven true, a political analyst said on Tuesday.

Antonio “Butch” Valdes described the charges against Carandang as a “grave offense.”

“This is a grave offense since it cerns no less than the highest elected official of the Republic,” said Valdes, who heads the Save the Nation Movement.

“If there is prima facie evidence of gross negligence, and much worse, malicious intent, then immediate prosecution is imperative…. suspension from duties is obvious initial action,” he added.

Ramon Casiple, executive director of the Institute for Political and Electoral Reform, said it would be now up to the high court to decide on the Palace’s suspension order against Carandang.

“It will obviously go to the Supreme Court. The Duterte administration is testing the legal barrier here,” Casiple told The Manila Times.

Carandang was put under preventive suspension for 90 days and charged with grave misconduct and grave dishonesty for the unauthorized disclosures of the alleged bank transactions of President Rodrigo Duterte and his family.

In September, Carandang announced the Office of the Ombudsman’s probe into the wealth of the first family based on a complaint of Sen. Antonio Trillanes 4th.

‘Impeachable offense’

On Monday, Trillanes said Malacañang’s move against Carandang was an “impeachable offense” as it violated Section 5 of Article XI of the 1987 Constitution, “which clearly states the independence of the Office of the Ombudsman and its Deputies.”

The senator said the Supreme Court had already resolved this matter.

“Clearly, this is another Duterte tactic that’s meant to bully democratic institutions into submission so he could go on with his dictatorial and corrupt ways,” Trillanes said.

But Roque, during a news briefing in Marawi City on Tuesday, insisted that the Palace had the power to discipline Carandang.

He also said the Palace would not go to court to ask the Supreme Court to “revisit” its decision in 2014 that the Office of the President had “no power of discipline over the Office of the Deputy Ombudsman.”

“We will implement the order. If he wants to go to court, because I understand he is saying it’s unconstitutional, let him. But we will not go to court because our reading is the Office of the President has the power to discipline him,” Roque said.

“He (Carandang) has to be the one to go to court. Because as far as we are concerned, it’s immediately executory,” the Palace official added.

On Monday, Roque said Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea had filed a case against Carandang for grave misconduct and grave dishonesty for the alleged misuse of confidential information and release of false information on the bank accounts.

Carandang earlier claimed the Office of the Ombudsman had started looking into the wealth of the President and his family, and that it was coordinating with the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC).

But the AMLC issued a statement saying Carandang had asked it to investigate Duterte’s supposed bank accounts but it had yet to evaluate the request or start any investigation.

Roque said the AMLC’s denial that it was the source of the bank documents proved that Duterte’s bank records were “not authenticated.”

“Suffice it to state that in the attachment to the complaint the alleged debit and credits representing outflows and inflows were added together thus the resulting of total amounts are wrong and misleading,” Roque said.

Carandang has yet to comment on the suspension order.

In a separate statement, Duterte’s chief legal counsel Salvador Panelo maintained that the President could wield his administrative disciplinary authority over a deputy ombudsman like Carandang.

“In suspending [Carandang], the President was complying with his constitutional duty to ensure that all laws are faithfully executed,” Panelo said.

“While the Constitution does provide for the independence of the Ombudsman, the Constitution also provides for the effective system of ‘checks and balances,’ which is a hallmark of our democratic government and ensures the proper accountability of public officers,” he added.

Administration ‘too onion-skinned’

Representatives Antonio Tinio of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers and Tomasito Villarin of Akbayan party-list said the President’s action clearly violated the 2014 Supreme Court ruling that declared that the Ombudsman Act’s Section 8.2 allowing the President to remove a deputy ombudsman as illegal.

The 2014 case involved then President Benigno Aquino 3rd’s action versus Deputy Ombudsman Emilio Gonzales 3rd. Gonzales was ordered dismissed by Aquino due to Gonzales’ alleged gross neglect of duty and gross misconduct in handling the complaint of police officer Rolando Mendoza—the hostage-taker killed in the 2013 Rizal Park hostage incident.

“Malacañang is deliberately violating existing jurisprudence by issuing a suspension order against Deputy Ombudsman Carandang. [Roque’s] statement that they are confident that the Supreme Court will revisit its 2014 ruling that declared a similar suspension order as unconstitutional is contempt for the Judiciary and the rule of law that the President is mandated to uphold,” Tinio said in a statement.

Villarin said: “The administration is too onion-skinned when it comes to accusations of corruption or even perceived corruption. If you don’t want to be investigated by a constitutional officer, then that is hypocrisy, considering that the Duterte administration has been trumpeting a fierce anti-corruption drive.”

with LLANESCA T. PANTI