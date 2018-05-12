Dequito dominates Southwoods Seniors Trimester Bash Tournament

Mentz Dequito emerged as the Class A champion of the Seniors Trimester Birthday Bash Tournament last April 19 at the Manila Southwoods Golf and Country Club in Carmona, Cavite.

A 10-handicapper, Dequito scored 40 Stableford points built on a 78 gross to top the premiere division.

Rex Salazar, a 12-handicapper, finished second with an 83 gross for 37 points.

Joby Soriano won Class B with an 81 gross for 42 points to edge out Reno Lim with 96 gross for 38 points.

Rolly Dizon, with a 27 handicap, clinched the Class C crown with a 95 gross for 40 points.

Gene Salonga, with a 36 handicap, finished second with a 108 gross for 39 points.

The tournament was backed by the Manila Southwoods Golf and Country Club.