    Dequito dominates Southwoods Seniors Trimester Bash Tournament

    By on Sports

    Mentz Dequito emerged as the Class A champion of the Seniors Trimester Birthday Bash Tournament last April 19 at the Manila Southwoods Golf and Country Club in Carmona, Cavite.

    Manila Southwoods Seniors Chapter president and chairman Paco Gonzalez (right) with Jun Del Corro and tournament champions Rolly Dizon (Class C), Joby Soriano (Class B), and Mentz Deguito (Class A). CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

    A 10-handicapper, Dequito scored 40 Stableford points built on a 78 gross to top the premiere division.

    Rex Salazar, a 12-handicapper, finished second with an 83 gross for 37 points.

    Joby Soriano won Class B with an 81 gross for 42 points to edge out Reno Lim with 96 gross for 38 points.


    Rolly Dizon, with a 27 handicap, clinched the Class C crown with a 95 gross for 40 points.

    Gene Salonga, with a 36 handicap, finished second with a 108 gross for 39 points.

    The tournament was backed by the Manila Southwoods Golf and Country Club.

