Derek does D-Max

2017 Isuzu D-Max now bolder, sportier

THE most fuel-efficient vehicle in the country has just become more desirable with the introduction of the 2017 Isuzu D-MAX 3L LS, which is now more stylish, capable and modern than ever.

Isuzu Philippines Corporation (IPC) unveiled the new D-MAX at the Marriot Grand Ballroom in Pasay City on September 1, 2016 and at the same time introduced its new brand ambassador Derek Ramsay.

“Like the 2017 Isuzu D-MAX, Mr. Derek Ramsay is tough, and appears capable of handling anything that life may throw at him. We at Isuzu Philippines Corporation are extremely proud to have him as part of our family,” said IPC president Hajime Koso.

“An accomplished frisbee player who competes internationally, as well as a soccer enthusiast, Mr. Ramsay also has a tender soul as evidenced by his closeness to his family, and by his involvement in various civic and charitable activities,” he added.

Just like Ramsay, the 2017 Isuzu D-MAX is “strong,” “emotional” and “sporty.” Its dynamic exterior styling is characterized by a much bolder look in front, made possible by a new muscular hood and a redesigned radiator grille that both harmonize with the contours of the fascia. Further emphasizing the front-end’s powerful styling are the redesigned projector headlamps, which have been modernized and made more sophisticated through the addition of LED daytime running lamps. Accentuating these are the updated fog lamps, which raise the vehicle’s level of safety and appearance.

The rear of the 2017 Isuzu D-MAX has also been refreshed, sporting a new tailgate that incorporates a spoiler shape design that aids the pickup’s aerodynamics and styling.

Adding to its stylish looks are the newly designed 18-inch alloy wheels that are fitted with 255/60 R18 tires. Suited to both street and off-road use, the upgraded wheel-and-tire package benefits the vehicle’s traction and driving dynamics because of the bigger contact patch, as well as its water-wading and obstacle-clearing capabilities.

The interior of the 2017 Isuzu D-MAX likewise received updates. The new design of the model’s electroluminescent instrument meter and colored multi-information display not only gives the interior a more elegant ambience, but also boosts safety as these improve the legibility of the information supplied to the driver. Another welcome addition is the gear indicator display for the D-MAX variant that’s equipped with a manual transmission. Housed within the temperature and fuel meter cluster that’s directly in front of the driver’s sightline, the indicator provides a digital readout of the gear that is presently selected.

Elevating the 2017 Isuzu D-MA X’s premium character is the arrival of more luxury features. Apart from leather interior and state-of-the-art seven-inch touch screen multimedia system (with steering wheel controls and navigation), the vehicle now also has a passive entry system that’s matched to a push-button engine start/stop function, as well as an automatic climate control system. With these new features, driver and passenger convenience and comfort are always ensured.

Proven turbocharged engine

Powering the 2017 Isuzu D-MAX LS is still Isuzu’s proven 4JJI-TC (HI) diesel engine. Equipped with a Variable Geometry System (VGS) turbocharger and intercooler, this inline four-cylinder, 3.0-liter, common rail direct injection engine produces maximum power of 163 ps (161 horsepower) at 3,200 rpm and 380 Newton-meters of torque at 1,800–2,200 rpm. This durable, powerful and fuel-efficient engine can be matched to either a five-speed automatic transmission with sequential shift, or a five-speed manual transmission.

Also available on the 2017 Isuzu D-MAX LS is a 4WD system that can be engaged on-the-fly at speeds of up to 100 kph, thanks to the Terrain Command Select Dial that lets drivers shift from two-wheel drive to four-wheel drive mode by simply twisting a knob on the console. But whether in 4×4 or 4×2 version, the D-MAX comes with a new driver-assist package that includes electronic stability control, traction control system and hill start assist (HSA). All these systems guarantee the vehicle’s safety on every type of terrain.

Other exterior appointments found on the 2017 Isuzu D-MAX are a center roof-mount antenna, chrome-finish power-folding side-view mirrors with integrated LED turn signals, chrome door and tailgate handles, LED rear combination lamps, and standard bed liner. Meanwhile, other safety features that are fitted to the vehicle include dual SRS airbags, side-impact door beams, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brakeforce distribution and brake assist, high-mount stop lamps, and reverse sensor and camera.

With all these new features and upgrades, the 2017 Isuzu D-Max is now made more stylish while still maintaining is main functionality. Creating a dynamic match, both the 2017 D-MAX and its brand ambassador, Ramsay, are seen to be always ready for the road ahead – simply suggesting that they are “Tough Enough for Anything.”

The 2017 Isuzu D-Max 3.0L LS is available in Venetian Red, Cosmic Black, Titanium Silver, Splash White and new Obsidian Gray paint colors. It comes with a three-year/100,000-kilometer warranty (whichever comes first). Prices are pegged at P1.520 million for the D-MAX 3.0L LS 4×4 A/T; P1.450 million for the D-MAX 3.0L LS 4×4 M/T; P1.210 million for the D-MAX 3.0L LS 4×2 A/T; and P1.140 million for the D-MAX 3.0L LS 4×2 M/T.