Derrick Monasterio harvests the fruits of hard work

It was an intense confrontation between mother and son—a heated argument that saw Amanda lift her hand and slap Patrick twice across the face. As he held his cheek in shock, the young man watched his seething mother walk away, pain and anger looming in his eyes.

The scene is straight out of the soon-to-be aired GMA Network series, “Inday Will Always Love you,” with lead actor Derrick Monasterio as Patrick and respected kontrabida Gladys Reyes as his mom. Showbuzz visited the bustling set where Inday—Barbie Forteza—was also taping with the rest of the cast, namely, Juancho Trivino, Manilyn Reynes, Ricky Davao, Nova Villa and Kim Rodriguez.

Derrick sat down with Showbuzz shortly after the director called “cut,” as he admitted, “Sa totoo lang, masakit but it’s nothing. I feel honored na nasampal na ko ni Ate Gladys. We all know that when it comes to playing kontrabida, the name Gladys Reyes is among the brightest and when it comes to slapping, iba pag Gladys Reyes ang sumampal sa yo.”

Obviously into his current soap, Derrick shared he even asked his manager to turn down a movie offer because he wants to focus completely on this project. For, as in everything in his career, the actor is dead serious in working hard and giving his best.

“I want to be good because I want to stay in this business for a long time. That’s what I promised myself when I started in showbiz. This is my work, my profession so I have to be good in what I do,” Derrick averred.

Indeed, his hard work has already yielded the fruits of success what with projects coming his way one after another. His movie with Barbie just opened in cinemas early this summer, and with hardly any break in between, he went on to do Inday. Add to these the movie offers, personal appearances, product endorsements and an active social media presence, it’s amazing how this young man can juggle his time.

He was quick to say, however, that while he’s put other acting offers on hold for this current series, he did say yes to sharing the concert stage with Rocco Nacino, Jak Roberto and Dave Bornea in “Oh Boy! Oh LOL!” at the Music Museum on May 18. A good a singer as he is an actor, he said he is sure to enjoy a one-night musical project as a break from taping.

Asked if an all-male concert means a sexy show, he replied, “We’ll all go sexy but the question is who will be the sexiest and the most daring among us,” he teased as he was called back to the set.

* * *

Showbuzz was fortunate to join the exclusive dinner hosted by former Ilocos Sur Governor Luis Chavit Singson for reigning Miss Universe Demi Leigh Nel Peters and Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere on Sunday. It was a wonderful chance to get up close and personal with the two Miss Universe beauties who were featured with our very own Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and the 2018 World’s Strongest Men via the “Grit And Glam” runway show on May 8.

Iris, who was crowned here, said she has a special place in her heart for the Philippines. “I was in France when I was told I would be attending an event in Manila. I immediately packed my bags and got ready. I’m just so happy to be here. I missed the place and the people. It’s just too bad that we will be here only for a few days. I want to go to Palawan because I haven’t been there. I’ve only been to Boracay and Batanes and I want to see the other parts of the Philippines.”

Demi on the other hand said, “This is my second time in the Philippines but I haven’t seen much of the country either. I want to explore if I had the time. I’ve heard so much about how beautiful the Philippines is and I really want to see for myself. I really wish we could have more time here but we have to go back to New York because two weeks from now, Miss USA will be held in Louisiana and we have to be there.”

The two queens arrived with Miss Universe President Paula Shugart who would neither confirm nor deny if the “Most Beautiful Women in the Universe” will vie for the crown in the “Most Beautiful Island in the World” later this year. Of the rumors that Boracay is it, she simply said, “Nothing is final yet.”

A source, however, told Showbuzz that it’s very unlikely that the Miss U pageant will be held here again. The choices, according to the highly reliable source are China, Thailand, Vietnam or Korea.

* * *

“It’s a big challenge for me,” said Benjamin Alves of his character in the upcoming soap “Karibal Ko Ang Aking Ina.”

“I play the role of a street smart auto mechanic in the soap so I’ve had to study how someone like him moves and speaks, and I even had to change my look. Ibinagay nung stylist ‘yung gupit ng hair ko.”

In the story, Ben is the object of affection of mother and daughter Rio and Claire, played by Sunshine Cruz and Bea Binene. “I’m torn between two women and it’s harder kasi nga mag-ina na pareho kong minahal. Kaya talaga, you can expect a lot of confrontation between Sunshine and Bea because of me. The story is very interesting.”

As Ben gets busy, the apple of his eye in real life, Julie Ann San Jose, has a full-packed schedule too because her late morning series “My Guitar Princess” started airing this week.

“Yes, we’re both very busy but it’s alright with us. Actually gusto nga namin busy kami sa trabaho. We support each other. I’m so happy that their show is getting good feedback from the viewers,” shared Ben.

* * *

SHORTS… After the very successful “Ika-6 Na Utos,” GMA is coming-up with another afternoon prime masterpiece called, you guessed it, “Ika-5 Utos.” Everyone in the production headed by director Laurice Guillen will return to the set, this time with stars Jean Garcia, Tonton Gutierrez, Antonio Aquitania, Jeric Gonzales and come-backing Kapuso Gelli De Belen.

…Solenn Heusaff had so much fun when she guested in “Unang Hirit” on Wednesday with Eric Quizon. The two appeared on the highly rated morning show to promote “My 2 Mommies,” which is now showing in cinemas everywhere. Solenn has also finished another movie intended for entry to an international film festival, and is curious how the audience will react because she is totally naked throughout the film. Why so? She portrays the role of a woman who grows up thinking she’s an animal.