How Derrick Monasterio stays athletic in showbiz

In 2010, Derrick Monasterio found himself portraying Rick Montano in the now defunct GMA youth-oriented series, Tween Hearts.

“I tagged along while my mom (actress Tina Monasterio) was doing a show, when my manager saw me and asked me to do a photo shoot so he could submit the photos to GMA. At that time, they were looking to cast one more guy for a show they were about to launch,” he recalled.

Proving that he inherited his mother’s talent, charisma and persistence in working hard, he clinched the role.

His ardent wish, though, was to become a Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) star.

It’s easy to see why – standing six feet tall with a build that can rival that of professional athletes, he has the traits of a cager playing for big leagues.

“I really wanted to be a professional basketball player,” Monasterio candidly shared in an interview during his Blackwater photoshoot where he is the newest endorser.

Taking a leap into showbiz was something to be grateful for – Tween Hearts catapulted him to fame. It led him to win Best Male New TV Personality at the 25th Philippine Movie Press Club Awards for TV and be nominated as New Male Recording Artist of the Year at the 60th Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (Famas).

He also earned nominations at the Entertainment Press Society (EnPress) Golden Awards under the Best Breakthrough Performance by an Actor both for television and the movies for The Road. After playing mostly supporting roles, 2016 saw him lead his own hit show, Tsuperhero.

While he enjoys the challenge of acting, he maintains his natural athleticism and love for basketball. A self-confessed “super human,” he admits that he doesn’t tire easily.

“Even at 1 a.m. after taping, or during my rest days, I play basketball,” he revealed.

“I go to the gym every other day, and I spend about one-and-a-half hours doing workouts that vary from weightlifting to crossfit. But my personal favorites are cardio like burpees and jumping jacks or body weight training,” he added.

Both sports and showbiz demand that he be physically fit, well-groomed, and polished. Being the new face of the brand that caters to men’s personal grooming needs, he stresses the importance of maintaining good personal hygiene.

“My daily routine is taking shower in the morning and another at night, and putting ice cube on my face to close my pores,” he shared about his regimen.

Whether he’s portraying a role or playing basketball, the actor is always grateful for the support he gets.

“This is such a milestone for me because the campaign is to really build up their endorsers. I know I am in good hands with them,” he said.

Like his dual personality as an actor and athlete, the masculine brand also offers fragrances that target his different lifestyles, keeping him smelling good all the time.

“While playing or working out, I prefer Sports, but when I’m at tapings or attending events I always go for Classic,” Monasterio averred.