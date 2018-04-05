DESERT STORM

Massimo Dutti

Massimo Dutti once again inspires and surprises the fashion faithful, this time with an impeccable campaign to present the most exclusive collection of the season. Set in a desert-like scenario, the campaign, filmed by renowned photographer Josh Olins, tells a compelling fashion narrative that pays tribute to the unique spirits of man and woman. The beautifully shot fashion short reveals a new, exciting and sensuous side to the brand.

Massimo Dutti is located at Greenbelt 5 and Power Plant Mall. Visit press.massimodutti.com or ssilife.com.ph for more information.