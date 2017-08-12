‘Design, Art, Autism’ at St. Benilde

An exhibit aimed to raise awareness about artists with autism and their designs was recently featured at the School of Design and Art (SDA) Gallery of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde.

Titled “Design, Art, Autism,” the paintings of Jorel Alegre, Vico Cham, Julyan Harrison, Chico Joaquin, Samantha Kaspar, Karl Oliveros, Muneer Pena and Daniel Sanchez explored the practice of art therapy and the role it plays in their development.

Curated by Center for Campus Art Director Architect Gerry Torres, in cooperation with Unilab Foundation, Center for Inclusive Education and Vico’s Artism, students of the college’s Fashion Design and Merchandising, Industrial Design and Architecture courses supplemented functional sustainable merchandise inspired by the works of the artists.