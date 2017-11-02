DESIGN FOR GOOD

Fashion Can Serve

Proving that the business of fashion is beyond just glam and glitter, JC Buendia, Ito Curata, Cary Santiago, Vania Romoff, Mia Arcenas and Rosenthal Tee lend their masterful touch to designing capsule collections for ICanServe Foundation’s Fashion Can Serve runway show. Inspired by the strength and spirit of breast cancer survivors, these collections aim to raise support for the foundation’s advocacy of awareness and early detection of breast cancer. In support of the advocacy, Jewelmer also introduced the “Why We Fight” bracelet. Part of the proceeds will be donated to the foundation.

Advertisements

For information on how you can support ICanServe projects and programs, visit www.icanservefoundation.org