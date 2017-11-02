Design ideas for the Holidays

With Halloween out of the day, most households are gearing up for the upcoming Holiday season. But instead of going traditional with red and green, why not add modern flair to the season?

Today, The Manila Times with the help of Philippine School of Interior Design (PSID) and SM’s Our Home bring out six easy to copy designs for the home.

“There are varied ways of celebrating the season of joy, peace and love,” says PSID Dean Jie Pambid. “Our Home presents the best of the holiday season in furniture, furnishings and accessories as we creatively style six different Holiday vignettes as curated by the best designers and stylists from the Philippine School of Interior Design Alumni Association.”

These vignettes include Industrial, Scandinavian, Neo-Baroque, Modern, Traditional Classic and Mid Century Modern themes for different personalities and lifestyles.

The Industrial theme centers on the use of iron, concrete, wood and bricks. Raw and rough with a certain penchant for a vibe that is urban and cosmopolitan, the Industrial style is for those with a strong personal style and who are not afraid of thinking out of the box.

To create this look, PSID designers put together pieces like the leather sofa and cast iron accent table creating a look that is personal and individual.

Simplicity, functionalism and minimalism characterize the Scandinavian design movement that started making waves in the 1950’s.

Furniture pieces that have been labeled as stylish and modern with a very distinct retro vibe make this design trend a staple in interior design especially with people who have a timeless feel for the classy and the functional.

Neo-Baroque expressions highlight the details that made the baroque style famous in the 17th and 18th century; that is – the opulence and extravagance, the use of gold and crystals and the lavish look that is characterized by excessive carving.

The “neo” version though employs the use of achromatic tones, with the same love for crystals and mirrors and a lot of tufted furniture.

Modern styles transcend timelines and present a fresh and novel way of mixing and matching pieces that describe an urban and cosmopolitan way of life. These are statement pieces that evoke a lifestyle that is hip and stylish, sophisticated and eclectic bordering on unique and individual. Modern styles often are a reflection of personality, tastes and refinements, delving on a certain way of life —fast paced, utilitarian and chic.

Traditional Classic styles and pieces that have withstood the boundaries of time—timeless, elegant and with a certain old-world charm. Strongly influenced by a solid historical and period basis, these are pieces reserved for those with discerning tastes, with a critical design palate and for those who value a sense of nostalgia.

Finally, Mid Century Modern styles were brought about by an iconic design development from 1933 to1965. The movement highlights furniture pieces that have become mainstays of tasteful, current and trendy interiors and have brought back the class and elegance of vintage styles.

Mid Century Modern designs have been the hallmark of designers with excellent palates in avant-garde designs.