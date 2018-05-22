Designer outlet mall is next ‘in’ destination

An upcoming designer outlet mall is set to become a welcome addition to the weekend itineraries of foreign and local tourists who regularly flock to Tagaytay City, as it expects to draw even more people to the already popular tourist center.

The designer outlet mall, branded as Acienda Designer Outlet in Silang, Cavite, is from world-class developer Cathay Land Inc., which gave us the premier South Forbes Golf City, also in Silang.

Another major milestone for the company, Acienda is the first-ever fully-integrated, P2.5 billion shopping hub that’s dedicated to bringing a year-round sale of designer finds in fashion, sports, and homewares.

Visitors are sure to have a premium time shopping as they can expect only the best deals from brands all over the world as they hop and skip through the mall’s delightful themed sections in Italian, French, New England and Spanish.

The best part? Shoppers can expect year-round discounts, from 30 to 70 percent at Acienda Designer Outlet—you’re bound to spend hours just browsing through excellent selections!

World-class leisure space

Acienda Designer Outlet is situated in Silang, close to Tagaytay City, making it possible for guests to enjoy the crisp, cool weather of the famous Windy City.

But that’s not all, Acienda is poised to become a 20-hectare shopping and lifestyle Mecca that aims to bring not only the best kind of retail high, but a full lifestyle experience through generous plazas and themed streets.

Included in the features to watch out for is a French-style food and beverage section with a windmill as the central icon — the piece de resistance of the mall’s lively experience. Theatrical lighting, water features and regular live performances are also planned for the shoppers’ enjoyment.

With Acienda’s four architectural themes, expect more entertainment options to complement the shopping high.

The layout and the design of the place will suit one’s social media life as shoppers can expect nooks and spots that are selfie-ready, and worthy of your Instagram feed.

Allot an average dwell time of around three and a half hours of pure shopping and leisure experience with family and friends!

“Acienda Designer Outlet is expected to change the way people see the Tagaytay-Silang tourist hub. Whereas before, people would go to the Windy City to visit restaurants and cafes while enjoying the view and the climate, pretty soon they will make that short trip to also find the best deals from international brands that Acienda can offer. We of course intend to be part of their weekend to-do list,” said Jeffrey Ng, president of Cathay Land.

Acienda Designer Outlet is poised to open on August 2, as they have already turned over prime commercial spaces to confirmed tenants who have already begun the fitout process of their shops. Only a few select commercial spots are still available.

Global outlet centers

Cathay Land has partnered with lifestyle retail developer Freeport Retail from London to open Silang’s new shopping hub. Freeport Retail has an array of shopping outlets under its name, with centers in the UK, France, Sweden, Czech Republic, and Portugal, among many other countries.

They have also partnered on outlet projects in Denmark, Germany, Slovakia, and Malaysia.

“The designer outlet sector is growing strong globally, and we’re certain that the Philippines is ready for this lifestyle option. Our group has been successful in establishing designer outlets in other countries like Sweden, UK, Portugal, and Malaysia in Asia. And we promise to bring the same kind of world-class shopping experience that only a pure, dedicated outlet center can offer,” said Chris Milliken, co-founder and commercial director of Freeport Retail.

“Together with Cathay Land, we will create an experience for the customer that allows them to spend a half or even a full day bargain hunting in an interesting and high quality retail and leisure environment,” the Briton added.

Cathay Land is already drawing out the plans for the second outlet store which intends to replicate, and even add more, to the superb experience that shoppers of Acienda Designer Outlet can expect very, very soon!

Commercial spaces at Acienda Designer Outlet are now being turned over to locators to meet the opening date in August, but a few prime commercial spots are still available to top retail brands. For more information, please call Joby Pablo at (02) 638-2264 or send an email to joby.pablo@aciendadesigneroutlet.com.