DESIGNERS’ PICKS

Celebrated at its flagship store in Central Square and led by SSI Group Inc.’s President Anthony Huang, Pottery Barn has embarked on the second series of its Designers’ Circle Rewards Program. Architects, interior designers and home curators in the country can enjoy more privileges including improved special rewards, promos, discounts and private access to upcoming events and the latest products.

Pottery Barn is located at Central Square in Bonifacio High Street Central, Rustan’s Makati, Rustan’s Tower in Shangri-La and Estancia in Capitol Commons.