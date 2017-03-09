‘Designing life experiences’ at SMX

Homeowners who want to draw inspiration in designing their abode should head to Interior and Design Manila (IDM) 2017 where top brands will showcase the latest concepts in the industry.

A collaboration of Global-Link Exhibitions Specialist, Inc. and the Philippine Institute of Interior Designers (PIID), IDM is now on its second year will run at the SMX Convention Center Manila, SM Mall of Asia Complex until March 11.

It coincides with three trade design and construction events in the country —Philippines International Furniture Show (PIFS), Philippine Finishing and Furnishing Expo (PHILFFEX), and Philippine Ventilating and Air-Conditioning Expo (PHILVAC).

“Our theme ‘Designing life experiences’ is a very relevant approach to our continuing professional development seminars that serve as an inspiration to interior designers to become more creative in designing spaces for human experience while discovering beauty in our surroundings and pursuing our journey to a more refined and flourished way of living for the whole of humanity,” PIID president James Jao said.

IDM also features an Interior Design Excellence Award Pavilion where selected interior designers will showcase never-before seen concepts for the modern home.

International speakers from India, Malaysia, Melbourne, Shanghai, Singapore and Taiwan are gracing the event to share their expertise and the latest trends in the industry through the Continuing Professional Development (CPD) Conference and Workshop. CA