‘#desperado’, says Duterte son-in-law on Trillanes link to Customs ‘payola’

THE son-in-law of President Rodrigo Duterte refuted accusations on his alleged involvement in the alleged “payola” (payoff) system at the Bureau of Customs (BOC).

In a statement posted on his Facebook account on Tuesday, Manases Carpio, husband of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, hit back at Sen. Antonio Trillanes 4th, calling him desperate for linking him to smuggling.

“I represent many clients who have transactions with the Bureau of Customs. It is my job as a lawyer to appear before government agencies for and on behalf of my principals,” said Carpio.

“Senator Trillanes is imputing malice in saying that my appearance before the BOC is because of smuggling. He is just a desperate rumor-monger who happens to be a Senator. #desperado,” he added.

Trillanes, in a media interview, tagged Carpio to smuggling after resigned Customs intelligence chief Neil Estrella confirmed seeing Carpio several times at the BOC.

Estrella made the admission in Tuesday’s Senate investigation on the P6.4-billion “shabu” shipment from China after he was asked by Trillanes if he saw Carpio at the BOC.

“This confirms my information na hindi lamang si Paolo ang umeeksena o pumapapel dito sa operasyon ng Customs kundi maging si Mans Carpio na rin so family affair na ito ng pamilya Duterte (This confirms my information that Paolo [Duterte] is not the only one interfering with the operations at the Customs but also Mans Carpio, so it has been a family affair of the Duterte family),” Trillanes told reporters after the hearing.

Trillanes has linked Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte to the Davao group involved in illegal smuggling and payola system at the BOC.

The young Duterte has denied the allegation.

President Duterte himself said he would resign if any member of his family was involved in corruption.