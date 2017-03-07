‘Destabilization plans won’t fly’

THE opposition, as well as the administration, picked a wrong time to talk about the supposed threat of destabilization or plot to oust President Rodrigo Duterte, a political analyst said Monday.

Ramon Casiple, executive director of the Institute for Political and Electoral Reform, said any plot to destabilize the Duterte administration would not fly at this time because of the President’s high popularity rating.

“If an administration has high popularity rating, it is shielded from a coup plot or even destabilization,” Casiple told The Manila Times in an interview.

Senator Alan Peter Cayeteno on Sunday revealed the supposed recruitment of officials in government by anti-Duterte groups in preparation for a planned “mass resignation” that would be part of a bigger scheme to destabilize the administration.

“We have monitored the political movement, these groups are talking to government officials not to vacate their respective posts yet and join the planned mass resignation to create an impression that there’s a massive withdrawal of support to the administration,” Cayetano said in a radio interview, without disclosing his sources.

The erstwhile ruling Liberal Party denied that such a plan existed, with Sen. Paolo Benigno Aquino 4th saying it would not be involved if there was such a plot.

Cayetano has also claimed drug syndicates hurt by the government’s anti-drug war were fuelling moves to oust Duterte.

Casiple said it would not be wise for the opposition to come up with a destabilization plan at this time because apart from the high public support for the President, it also doesn’t have the capacity to launch an ouster move.

“If you’re talking about a plot you have to bring the military into the picture, but the Armed Forces at present is not in the mood for that,” he added.

What can help the opposition succeed is the support of the United States, but Casiple said it was unlikely for Washington to intervene because it is also dealing with its own internal issues.

“Plus you have to deal with [President Donald] Trump and I don’t think Trump is in the mood to intervene to that extent,” he said.

Casiple said there was no real threat against Duterte at present and what’s happening was the opposition drumming up its agenda in an attempt to somehow lower the popularity ratings of the President.

The opposition is thus riding on issues facing the administration particularly supposed human rights violations in the government’s anti-drug war, he said.

On the part of the administration, it is calling attention to supposed destabilization plots to deny the opposition a chance to mobilize, Casiple said.