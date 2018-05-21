Destinations ‘round the metro, three decades ago

Continued from last week

If thumping music, flashing strobes, blinking lasers and GROs (guest relations officers) in little black dresses weren’t your thing in ‘80s, there were places that were just a short drive away from Metro Manila.

Eagle’s Nest (or what the young Ateneo alumni called anything that was on a ridge with a view) in Antipolo was a quick drive from the Loyola campus to Sumulong Highway via the then still-empty Marcos Highway and some deft diversion on minor subdivision roads. The main landmark on Sumulong was the half-finished Lopez mansion. Along the road, one could find lean-tos where the barbecues were always smoking and the beer came from ice-filled coolers. The come-on was the quiet (or jazz by Kenny G on FM radio), the wind, the slightly cooler air of Antipolo and the bird’s eye view of the patchy bright street lights of Ortigas Ave, the Ortigas and Pasig villages or the skyscrapers of Makati in the distance. A subdivision not too far from the Hinulugan Taktak waterfalls hosted a residence converted into a Swiss restaurant called Vieux Chalet. It was well-known for the salad, sourced from the owners’ organic garden.

Tagaytay of course was a bit further but it could always turn out to be a thrilling ride going up the Aguinaldo Highway. Tagaytay dining 30 years ago was mainly bulalo (boiled beef shank) and beer joints near the Mendez market, ridge side of the highway. Coffee shops were not yet the big thing despite Cavite province’s many coffee farms. Taal Vista lodge was the best known lodging and for a quickie greasy meal there was the canteen of Mushroom Burger, which looks the same today as it did in 1987. It would still take a year or two before Ernest Escaler decided to turn his farm in nearby Silang, Cavite into the appropriately named Gourmet Cafe.

The thing about the return trip to Manila from either Antipolo or Tagaytay was that it was always nice to drive with the windows open to enjoy the cool air on the traffic-less highways. The downhill journey also served as a temptation to speed, especially if one had imbibed a few alcoholic drinks while at the promontory. Unfortunately for those who succumbed to the temptation to “race” downhill, the laws of physics do not make exceptions. An ancient 55-hp VW Kombi could easily reach a rev-limited 140 km/h and regular Japanese cars that were not rev-limited could hit phenomenal speeds going down. These roads not only curved but undulated, making sight lines for overtaking risky as you could not see if there was oncoming traffic on the depression side of the gully. Moreover, the tendency to drive at with the headlights on high beam because of thin traffic guaranteed that drivers — both coming and going — were always flash blinded, causing overtaking miscalculations. The brakes of your car would also be working double time — not only were you going faster, you were also going downhill with the full weight of the vehicle bearing forward and tripling your braking distance. We probably know of someone dear to us or dear to someone dear to us who lost their lives coming from an innocent and fun chill-out in the hills of Rizal and Cavite.

Beach destinations in those days, meanwhile, were not as fully formed and five-star as the resorts that abound nowadays. The access road from the national road would usually be unpaved gravel. Anilao, though, already had a hardy and dedicated surfing community. Electricity, if available, wasn’t 24/7 but many of the Batangas beach resort communities like Punta Baluarte, Kawayan Cove, Matabungkay and Tali Beach had independent power generators. Also, 1988 wasn’t anywhere near the SUV or pick-up era so regular Coronas and a sprinkling of Hi-Aces were filled to the gunwales with inflatable beach paraphernalia, changes of clothes, potable water, boomboxes for cassette music (AM/FM reception was iffy) and tinned or frozen precooked meals. Comestibles were only available in the better-populated towns (Nasugbu, Lian, Calatagan) a short drive away but one shouldn’t expect a supermarket selection to be available. Pests and insects are part of the tropical life so one tended to smell like a cocktail of Off insect repellant and Coppertone suntan lotion. Air-conditioned beach houses were few and far between so a retreat to the car’s air-con when the ambient temp at noon reached 42 degrees was always an option. In 1987, there was only one way to get to the Calatagan-Nasugbu beaches and that was by way of the Tagaytay-Nasugbu ridge highway, a long downhill serpentine road made of patchy asphalt, traversed by the occasional slow moving 6×6 ex-WW2 military truck pressed into sugar cane cargo hauling service. Again, the temptation to cook your brakes if you engaged in a downhill race had to be avoided.

Dr. Rebecco Panlilio’s Puerto Azul and nearby Marbella Club in Ternate, Cavite were mold breakers ahead of its time. It was designed by Sea Pines, an American consultant, as a multi-community collection of coves, a golf club plus a 340-room five-star hotel set on rolling terrain, all 3,300 hectares of it. Sea Pines specified the ideal kinds of grass, trees, shrubs and flowers that would turn Cavite into a paradise. Buildings and houses were shingled and designed with natural materials to enhance the tropical setting. Utilities and roads were all installed and paved to a high quality before Puerto Azul opened its gates to members. It was the favorite party place of Imelda Marcos and this was where President Ferdinand Marcos entertained, played golf and impressed foreign guests. Naturally, with the Marcos cronies gone, the new People Power elite took over and it continued to be the go-to beach resort, the way we think of Pico de Loro and Punta Fuego nowadays.

Also, the drive from Manila to Ternate was a lot less risky than elevated Tagaytay as all one had to do was exit at SLEx Carmona, take scenic Governor’s Drive — a narrow but clear asphalt ribbon that speared through the verdant Cavite countryside — and drive all the way to the Ternate coast. The alternative was through the Covelandia resort along coastal Cavite and the Cavite Export Processing Zone expressway, but that route meant going through the crowded towns of Cavite right out of Roxas Boulevard.

To the north there were surfer beaches in Iba and San Marcelino, Zambales and Morong, Bataan. Barring Subic, which was off limits being a US Navy base, the only gentrified beach resort in Bataan was Montemar Beach Club in Bagac. The road to Montemar took one to many sentimental spots for veterans of the Bataan Death March. The Marcos regime also wanted to turn Bataan into a vast export processing zone so a nuclear Plant was built (but never operated) and the Roman Expressway was paved all the way to Mariveles, which also had a Hilltop Hotel to service the expat businessmen who worked in the factories that sprung up in Bataan in 1978. Alas, with the shutdown of Asia’s largest shoe factory and Ford’s stamping plant, Bataan’s export potential ceased to exist. Which still left us with the Montemar Beach Club, a thesis feasibility study/brainchild of my DLSU ‘79 classmates Dennis Montecillo and Coy Uy.

Today, Montemar has its loyal “New Year’s Eve” families and a major refurbishment has recently been effected by Katrina Ponce-Enrile’s HRM group. The route to Montemar in 1988 entailed exiting at San Fernando NLEx, going west on the Olongapo-Gapan Highway. At Dinalupihan, one left highway that led to Subic and followed the Roman Expressway to Mariveles. In those days, the Roman Expressway was arrow straight, wide and empty, making Vmax runs for breakfast by the Ferraris of the Teodoro brothers (of Ang Tibay Shoes, Caloocan) who managed the Integrated Shoe factory in Mariveles. One exited Roman to head west to the Mt. Samat memorial for the fallen of the Bataan Death March. Proceeding west to Bagac, one would not miss Montemar.

There were many more beaches to go to south, beyond Quezon (Macalelon), Camarines Sur, etc. but by 1988, the Pan Philippine Highway’s concrete was severely cracked, pummeled by overloaded freight trucks. If one treasured the daily drive, one might have preferred to take a bus (the PNR’s Bicol Express service was moribund) rather than risk a major tire blow out or bent rim heading to the Bicol region. The Pan Philippine Highway from Aparri to Davao was in dire need of concrete blocking and asphalt overlays.

To be continued

Tito F. HERMOSO is Autoindustriya’s INSIDE MAN

Send comments to tfhermoso@yahoo.com