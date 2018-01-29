Detained Faeldon’s fate to be decided as Senate resumes probe on Customs corruption

THE Senate blue ribbon committee is expected to decide today, Monday, on whether to release former Customs commissioner Nicanor Faeldon from detention or transfer him to an ordinary jail.

Sen. Richard Gordon, chairman of the committee, said the panel would resume its inquiry into the alleged corruption at the Bureau of Customs (BOC) at 1 p.m. and would be asking Faeldon to appear.

Faeldon was ordered detained by the blue ribbon committee in September after he was cited in contempt for refusing to participate in the hearings.

Sen. Panfilo Lacson, in a privilege speech, on August 2017, accused Faeldon of receiving P100 million “pasalubong” (welcome gift) when he assumed his post as head of the BoC.

He also said that the former Customs chief failed to stop the payoff system at the bureau under which its officials and personnel were allegedly bribed for the speedy release of shipments.

Faeldon denied the allegation, branding it as a lie, and has since refused to cooperate with the Senate panel.

Gordon, in a radio interview on Sunday, said members of the committee have agreed that to transfer Faeldon to a regular jail if he would continue to refuse to attend the hearing.

“I’m not happy with his (Faeldon) detention. We have to protect the Senate,” the blue ribbon chairman said.

Lacson said that corruption at the BOC was so extensive that “payoff” collections could “wipe out” the budget deficit of the country in just two years.

Based on the information received by Lacson, the average expense of brokers to pay for “payola” ranged from P27,000 to P30,000 per container during the time of Faledon at the Customs.

Faeldon, who is now a deputy administrator at the Office of Civil Defense, was replaced by former Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency chief Isidro Lapeña at the BoC. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA