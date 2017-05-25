Detainee dies FROM mauling in Laguna jail

Camp Vicente Lim, Laguna: A detainee at Santa Rosa City Police Station died while being treated in the hospital for shock and hematoma allegedly caused by mauling. Inmate Restituto Soria was brought to the hospital at 1 a.m. on Wednesday for massive blood vomiting but was declared dead by the attending physician at about 6 a.m., “due to shock, seizure and hematoma due to mauling.” Chief Supt. Ma. O Aplasca, Police Region 4A director, has ordered Senior Supt. Cecilio Ison, Laguna Police Provincial head, to conduct an investigation to identify the perpetrators. Police Officer 1 Naser Boila, jail guard on duty, was immediately removed pending investigation.