Developer puts in P5B in township

Property developer and construction company HG-III Construction and Development Corporation is investing P5 billion in initial phases of a 200-hectare master-planned township, Golden Horizon, in Trece Martires, Cavite.

“We are investing P5 billion for the completion of Phase 1 and to jumpstart the development of Phase 2. We are targeting the completion of Phase 1 by 2022,” Howard Guintu, chief operating officer of HG-III, said in a statement.

Guintu added, “Future developments include Phase 3, which will cover 32 hectares and Phase 4, which will span 36 hectares of Golden Horizon.”

Phase 1 of Golden Horizon is an 86-hectare property comprising 9,800 units, 7,000 of which are already built and occupied.

It is a combination of row houses, lofted units (villas) and townhouses (courtyards).

Golden Horizon, which is located 45 kilometers south of Manila and 23 kilometers from Tagaytay City, is estimated to host 15,000 families upon completion.

Its target market are young families and overseas Filipino workers.

HG-III said it offers units with bigger lots and floor area, and its market price is from P2.5 million to P4 million.

The developer has acquired neighboring land property for expansion reaching boundaries of General Trias.

Available units can be acquired through Pag-IBIG Fund for P3,000 in monthly amortization with a reservation fee of P5,000, according to Golden Horizon.

“We were surprised how the growing market of home buyers embraced our product offer so well despite being a new player in the market,” Guintu said.

“That’s when we decided to expand our initial phase to introduce new housing options convenient for a flourishing Filipino family,” he added.

HG-III on Wednesday formally introduced single-attached units (manors) and single-detached homes (acropolis), which are the two newest communities within Phase 1.

Amenities in Golden Horizon include a gated community with 24/7 security, parks and playgrounds, basketball courts, wet and dry market, four school buildings (elementary and high school) and a chapel.

Future facilities include transport terminals, private schools and commercial spaces that cater to the basic necessities of a household.

“Our company is committed to provide our buyers with affordable but masterfully-built homes in an all-in-one community that will serve their family for generations. We would like to promote the idea that better living starts at Golden Horizon,” Guintu said.

“With our 3-decade existence in the construction and development industry, HG-III is continuously growing and expanding making room for more opportunities for our business partners, clients and employees. We will constantly innovate to provide reliable and sustainable communities for Filipinos,” Guintu added.