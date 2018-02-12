Developer seeks P17.8-M damages from UnionBank

PROPERTY developer Philand Properties Corp. is seeking damages amounting to P17.8 million following a seven-year dispute with Aboitiz-led Union Bank of the Philippines.

Documents showed that Philand Properties is asking Union Bank P7 .6 million in actual damages, P4.19 million as legal interest; P3 million for moral and exemplary damages; and P3 million for lawyer’s fees and litigation expenses.

The legal dispute arose after a former Philand official, Welchita Tan-Gandola, along with a certain Jeffrie Sadimen, opened in 2009 a corporate checking account with Union Bank’s branch in Meralco Ave. Pasig City allegedly without the knowledge and authorization of Philand Properties.

Gandola and Sadimen allegedly used the firm’s Secretary’s Certificate issued by the secretary himself, Jose Paulo Castrillo, to open a checking account.

Gandola and Sadimen thereafter reportedly misappropriated checks and cash payments that were issued to Philand, depositing the same to the said account and then subsequently withdrawing more than P7 million cash.

In 2011, the property firm asked that Union Bank pay back the withdrawn cash to Philand as it did not allegedly exercise due diligence required from banks since it allowed the checking account to be opened without any verification from Philand. Union Bank however denied the request.

“For your further information, the seven years of prolonged and tedious litigation process have greatly affected our company’s operations,” Philand said in a letter addressed to Union Bank Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Justo Ortiz.

“It compromised the livelihood of our employees and affected our credit rating. That leaves us with no other recourse except to pursue imminent bankruptcy,” it added.

Union Bank was given 15 days from receipt of the letter to make a proposed settlement.

Philand said that if no acceptable settlement is arrived at within the above prescribed period, “much to our regret, it leaves us no other alternative but to pursue … and elevate our predicament to the proper government authorities (i.e. the central bank of the Philippines) to address our company’s pressing need for appropriate government intervention pursuant to its mandate of supervision and control over the banking establishment and financial institutions,” it said.