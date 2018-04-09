Developing children’s full potential

At an early age, a child displays different abilities and natural skills when going through their daily activities. As they go through early childhood development, kids also become more enthusiastic and vocal about their interests and activities that they want to try.

As such, parents should always on the lookout for other avenues outside school and home, where their kids can explore these interests and develop their full potentials. After all, these potentials can turn into gifts and talents when properly nurtured.

This is the objective of milk brand Promil’s “I-Shine Talent Camp 6.” As a talent development program, it aims to enjoin parents in nurturing their child’s gift and helping them realize their full potential. Now in its sixth season, it consists of camps in different fields, such as arts, engineering, music, and dance.

This year, these camps will be under the mentorship of expert mentors. Maestro Ryan Cayabyab returns as the camp master who will lead the “Music Camp.” These workshops will focus on both singing and basic choreography as well as give kids the chance to play instruments assigned to them.

Cayabyab said that as much as music is deeply ingrained in a person’s DNA, it still needs to be discovered and nurtured, just like any other talents.

Meanwhile, teacher Robert Alejandro and his team from Papemelroti will handle the “Art Camp,” which comes with a more comprehensive face-to-face art sessions.

“This is the first time we’re doing this. That is very unusual to do. We will be sketching, painting, and even sculpturing. There is going to be a whole lot of fun learning experience for the kid given the sessions we have planned,” said Alejandro.

Aside from these classes, the camp also features a new set of workshops, focused on engineering led by Teacher Lei Sta. Maria of Engineering for Kids.

“I am a believer of multiple intelligence and with every kid, their interests should be tapped. Like for the Engineering Class, you don’t just tap their academic skills, it’s not just about math or science. It’s really about working with others—it develops people skills and finding their confidence,” she added.

Also returning to the camp is celebrity choreographer, Georcelle Sy of G-Force Dance School, who will mentor the participants in the “Dance Camp.”

“This is what I love about this collaboration. You get to see the common denominators among the mentors. It’s really about mentoring and nurturing the gift of the children,” said Georcelle Sy.

Teacher Georcelle noted that parents are becoming more interested in enrolling their kids in the camp for them to explore on things that they have not touched on yet. For instance, some parents sign up their child in her dance class to tap on the skill and to know if they can nurture it.

The talent camp’s sixth edition will be conducted in different locations in Metro Manila and will be concluded through a recital on May, where the participants of all four workshops will perform. The participants will also visit key cities in Luzon,Visayas, and Mindanao via roadshows to allow children outside Metro Manila to experience the thrill of the workshops.