Developing resilient energy infra, utilizing new technologies

Securing power delivery in times of calamities is among the biggest challenges that the power sector tries to confront today.

While the government supervises all activities and programs on energy development and utilization, private power producers help sustain development of resilient energy infrastructure and utilization of new technologies.

“Without power, there can be no progress and prosperity. It is indispensable to our economic growth and our nation’s drive toward global competitiveness,” Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said during the 16th CEO Forum and 130th General Membership Meeting of the Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines on October 16.

“The energy sector seeks to attain its ultimate goal of energy security to hasten the government’s drive toward industrialization,” he added.

The government, according to Cusi, has to formulate relevant policies that will not only guarantee an attractive business climate among independent power producers but also ensure energy sufficiency and accessibility.

Apart from its initiatives to guarantee protection for consumers, the Department of Energy (DoE) would uphold to transparent dealings in the industry, especially in building resilient energy infrastructure, he said.

Meanwhile, the power producers’ obligation to distribute reliable and adequate electric power to the consumers comes with frugal utilization of their resources.

They have to keep the cost of electricity distribution at a reasonable level in order to operate or manage distribution utilities and generation plants; retail electricity; and develop constructive relationships with government institutions.

Among these institutions are the DoE, Energy Regulatory Commission, Department of Finance, Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corp., Philippine Electricity Market Corp. and National Grid Corporation of the Philippines.

Big players

In 2015, the Philippine Stock Exchange listed the top companies under the energy and power sectors.

On the list were Aboitiz Power Corp.; Alcantara-led Alsons Consolidated Resources Inc.; Lopez-led Energy Development Corp., First Gen Corp. and First Philippine Holdings Corp.; Petron Corp. of San Miguel Corp.; Manila Electric Co. of Metro Pacific Investments Corp.; Phoenix Petroleum Philippines Inc.; SPC Power Corp.; Trans-Asia Oil and Energy Development Corp. of the Phinma Group; and Cebu-based Vivant Corp..

In the past two years, new companies responded to the government’s call for additional power projects.

Among them were Global Business Power Corp. of GT Capital Holdings Inc., Sem-Calaca Power Corp., Semirara Mining Corp. and Millenium Energy Inc.

Emerging technologies

Cusi disclosed that the Philippines had conducted bilateral talks with Japan, Singapore and China and the International Renewable Energy Agency and the US-Asean Business Council on possible cooperation in oil and natural-gas explorations, renewable energy and emerging technologies.

The talks were held during the 35th Asean Ministers on Energy Meeting hosted by the Philippines this year.

Cusi said the country is hoping to come up with policies on natural-gas explorations by October 30 this year.

The DoE, he added, is considering three models that may help the Philippines develop and use its natural-gas resources.

These models involve integration of sourcing natural gas and importing liquefied natural gas or LNG, Cusi said.

According to the Energy secretary, the country’s electricity consumption rose by 10 percent in 2016 because of increases in temperature and utilization of cooling equipment triggered by the El Niño phenomenon, the national and local elections, the rise in economic growth and the entry of big power-generating plants.

Cusi said there could be an oversupply of power in 2018 but industry observers believe that supply could lag behind demand.