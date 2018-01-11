Devotee dies in Nazarene procession

A devotee died while participating in the annual Black Nazarene procession on Tuesday, National Capital Region Police Officer (NCRPO) chief Oscar Albayalde said Wednesday.

He identified the lone fatality as Ramil de la Cruz, 51, a former personnel of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP).

De la Cruz had a heart attack during the procession and was rushed to the Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center.

The BJMP said de la Cruz was dropped from the rolls on August 31, 2017 because of unauthorized absences.

The Manila Police District (MPD) estimated that 18 million devotees participated in the Black Nazarene feast. The number of participants included those who joined the Black Nazarene procession on December 31 and other activities that led to the Traslacion on Tuesday.

Last year, around 15 million participated in the Nazarene feast.

The Philippine National Police on Wednesday said 7.6 million devotees joined the Traslacion that lasted 22 hours.

A total of 1,906 devotees with minor and major injuries were assisted by the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) during this year’s Traslacion, the culmination of the celebration of the annual Feast of the Black Nazarene.

Red Cross to the rescue

The Philippine Red Cross said on Wednesday that it assisted 1,906 devotees during the Traslacion. Some of those who were attended to had difficulty breathing or fainted, were weak or suffered from seizures or fractures.

Seven patients were transported by Red Cross ambulances to hospitals for advanced medical attention, including a 17-year-old boy suspected to have neck and spine injury.

The PRC mobilized 10 volunteer doctors from the Makati Medical Center and 30 nurses from the Philippine Air Force and Philippine Nurses Association.

A total of 2,000 Red Cross personnel and volunteers were deployed in key areas along the procession path.

with ROY NARRA