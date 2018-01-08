Devotees line up to kiss image of Nazarene at Quirino Grandstand 

THOUSANDS of devotees lined up at the Quirino Grandstand in Rizal Park for the “Pahalik sa Poong Nazareno” on Monday, the eve of the Feast of the Black Nazarene.

Supt. Erwin Margarejo, Manila Police District (MPD) spokesman, said that as of 10 a.m., there were an estimated 16,500 devotees, some of who were at the grandstand as early as Sunday afternoon.

The Pahalik is one of the series of events in the annual Catholic celebration, which culminates into the Traslacion or procession of the Black Nazarene image around Manila before it is returned to Quiapo Church.

A procession of the replicas of the Black Nazarene was held on Sunday. RAADEE S. SAUSA