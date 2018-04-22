DFA chief chided for blasting EU parliament

SECRETARY Alan Peter Cayetano of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) “maintains a double standard in foreign policy when he describes the action of the European parliament as constituting interference,” Akbayan Party-list Rep. Tom Villarin alleged.

The European Parliament last week adopted a resolution calling for, among others, a stop to drug war killings.

In a statement on Saturday, Villarin chided Cayetano for his “muted” response to China’s militarization of the West Philippine Sea (South China Sea).

“Cayetano should have not issued that strongly worded statement and instead reasoned with understanding where the parliament is coming from,” the lawmaker said, adding that the EU’s foreign policy has human rights as a cornerstone.

“It only shows his lack of diplomatic tack to address the growing global concern on the government’s failed war on drugs that killed at least 12,000 Filipinos. Rather than acknowledging the issue of accountability, he questions their motivation,” Villarin said.

In a statement issued on Friday, Magdalo party-list Rep. Gary Alejano said that it was “simply preposterous” for Cayetano “to assert the principles of sovereignty and non-interference in calling out the European Parliament on its resolution.”

“If the European Union blasts the drug war killing, the administration considers it as interference. But if its China entering our territory and harassing our fishermen, it’s all praises…Now, even human rights advocates are considered threats to national security, while China’s continuous militarization of the South China Sea is being downplayed,” Alejano said in part.

Alejano alleged that for the Duterte administration, “sovereignty, non-interference, and mutual respect are only asserted when convenient and when they serve their interests.”