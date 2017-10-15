DFA consular offices closed on Oct. 16

THE Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Office of Consular Affairs (OCA) announced that the OCA-Aseana and all its consular offices nationwide would be closed on Monday due to a nationwide transport strike.

Applicants with confirmed passport appointments on October 16 may be accommodated on any day until Oct. 30 at their original site without need for a new appointment.

The OCA-Aseana in Parañaque City is open from Monday to Friday while mall-based DFA Consular Offices are open from Monday to Saturday.

All passport applications processed on Saturdays are charged P1,200 as these are provided beyond the regular work schedule.

Applicants are advised to bring a printout of their confirmed passport appointment, along with the other requirements for their application. BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO