DFA, consular offices closed starting 12 noon on Wednesday

THE Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Aseana and all consular offices in the country will be closed on Wednesday, starting at 12 noon, in accordance with Memorandum Circular 43 issued by Malacanang on Tuesday.

Applicants with confirmed passport appointments in the afternoon of March 28 may be accommodated on any day until April 14 in their original site without need for a new appointment.

Applicants are advised to bring a printout of their confirmed passport appointment, along with the other requirements for their passport application. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA