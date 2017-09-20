DFA consular offices open on Sept. 21

PASSPORT applicants with confirmed appointments for Thursday (September 21) can proceed with their transactions even after the issuance of a memorandum circular by Malacanang suspending classes and work in government offices nationwide.

This was announced Wednesday by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) as it advised the public that all consular offices nationwide would be open on Thursday.

“The Department of Foreign Affairs advises the public that all Consular Offices nationwide will remain open on 21 September 2017 to perform their services,” the DFA said in a statement. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA