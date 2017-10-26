DFA to issue passports valid for 10 years

FILIPINOS beginning January 2018 will be issued passports that will be valid for 10 years under the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) of Republic Act (RA) 10928 or An Act Extending the Validity of Philippine Passports.

President Rodrigo Duterte signed into law in August RA 10928, which extends the period of validity of a Philippine passport from five to 10 years, except those of minors that would only have a five-year validity.

Under the IRR, which was signed by Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), the new passports with 10-year validity will be issued to those applying for the first time and those applying for replacement or renewal starting January 2018.

No changes will be made on the current passport except for the ten-year validity period and the cost will also remain at P950 for “regular processing” or passport delivery within 15 working days and P1,200 for “express processing” within seven working days.

Sen. Grace Poe earlier pushed for the inclusion of an “anti-passport price increase” provision in the proposed 2018 budget of the DFA in order to freeze the fee for the travel document even with the extension of validity.

Poe, in introducing the provision, noted that there is a need to make sure that the new passport with longer validity period would not cost double.

According to her, the 44-page current passport, 39 pages of which are stampable, would suffice for most Filipino travellers.

“If the DFA will issue a passport that will have more pages, then the best recourse is to maintain the current price, or call for extensive hearings, especially among OFWs [overseas Filipino workers], if they plan to charge more,” Poe said.

The DFA, however, cannot guarantee that there will be no increase in the cost of new passports, noting that additional fees may be imposed in the future.

Increase in passport fee may be imposed as part of the DFA’s mandate to improve the passport processing system to make it convenient and pro-people, and to ensure that the production and security of passports are at par with technological advances and world standards.

About three million Filipinos apply for new passports or renew theirs annually.

JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA