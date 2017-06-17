DFA monitoring ship collision in Japan

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) is closely monitoring the reported collision between a Philippine-flagged merchant vessel and a US naval destroyer near Yokosuka, Japan.

Charmaine Aviquivil, executive director, Office of Public Advocacy, said the DFA was coordinating “with relevant authorities, including the governments of the US and Japan, to determine exactly the extent of damage and the number of casualties, especially if any Filipino nationals are involved.”

Seven US sailors are missing and a skipper injured after their Navy destroyer collided with the ACX Crystal, a container ship off the coast of Japan early Saturday, with the badly damaged US vessel partially flooded, according to Agence France-Presse.

Aerial television footage showed one sailor lying on a stretcher and a rescuer being pulled up to a helicopter that was hovering above the USS Fitzgerald, its right side partially crushed.

Three sailors were injured in the pre-dawn collision, including the guided missile destroyer’s commanding officer Bryce Benson. BERNADETTE TAMAYO