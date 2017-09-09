DFA monitoring situation in Florida

The government is closely monitoring the situation in Miami, Florida, where millions of people were evacuated ahead of the landfall of Hurricane Irma, Malacañang said Saturday.

Palace spokesman Ernesto Abella advised Filipinos living in Miami “to remain vigilant.”

“The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), through our Honorary Consulate in Miami, is closely monitoring the situation in Florida following Hurricane Irma’s expected landfall over the weekend,” Abella said.

“Members of the Filipino community have been advised to stay indoors, avoid unnecessary travels, and check the latest weather advisories and bulletins from government websites,” he said.

Also yesterday, the DFA said no Filipinos were hurt when Hurricane Irma battered island nations in Caribbean.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano extended the country’s sympathies and prayers to the affected nations..

“We thank God that our kababayans in the Caribbean have been spared and we continue to pray that those still in the path of Irma be kept safe,” Cayetano said.

The Philippine Embassy in Washington, D.C. placed a team on standby for deployment to the storm-devastated British Virgin Islands to assist Filipinos there who have requested emergency assistance.

Chargé d’Affaires Patrick Chuasoto said coordination is being made with British authorities for a team to bring relief supplies and arrange for the repatriation of Filipinos who may want to fly home. REINA TOLENTINO and BERNADETTE TAMAYO