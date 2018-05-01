DFA: Online passport appointment slots available from July to Sept in all consular offices

THE Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) will open on Wednesday online passport appointment slots from July to September for all consular offices in the Philippines.

In an advisory on Tuesday, the DFA also said that the offices for the available slots did not include the Aseana office in Paranaque City.

At the same time, the DFA announced that the pilot testing of ePayment in DFA Aseana was in its final stages and once completed would be implemented in consular offices all over the country.

The ePayment will allow applicants to pay at a facility of their choice before going to any consular office in the country.

The new payment scheme is expected to make the passport application process faster by lessening the amount of time each applicant will spend at a consular office.

According to the DFA, the pilot tests have shown promising results as show up rates have risen to more than 95 percent, minimizing the number of slots wasted through non-appearance.

“There are no bogus appointments as applicants now have to pay before an appointment is confirmed. The time applicants spend at DFA has been reduced considerably, with ePayment decreasing the usual processing time,” the DFA said in a statement.

At the same time the foreign affairs department is appealing for the public’s understanding and cooperation as it continues to implement measures to improve passporting services and increase its capacity to serve applicants.

The DFA also reminded the public that senior citizens, persons with disability, solo parents, minors seven years old and below, overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and those with emergency and urgent travels may apply for or renew their passports at any Consular Office, including at Aseana, without an online appointment.

Meanwhile, the DFA is set to inaugurate two consular offices in Ilocos Norte on May 8 and another in Isabela on May 15.

The new offices will be located at the Robinsons Place in San Nicolas, Ilocos Norte and Robinsons Place in Santiago, Isabela and will be open from Monday to Saturday.

Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary for Consular Affairs Frank Cimafranca said the opening of new consular offices was in accordance with President Rodrigo Duterte’s Executive Order 45 allowing the DFA to open additional consular offices.

He said that with its budget, the DFA would open six more consular offices in different regions in the coming months. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA