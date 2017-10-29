DFA opens 7 overseas voter registration centers

THE Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has advised Filipino citizens who would be abroad during the 2019 mid-term elections to register as overseas voter for them to qualify to vote even if they are not in the Philippines.

Advertisements

The announcement came as the DFA started the operation of seven overseas voter registration centers in Metro Manila.

Among those who may register are overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), immigrants, seafarers and students who are about to leave for abroad, and who are not yet registered as overseas voters.

“All Filipino citizens who expect to be abroad from 13 April-13 May 2019 during the overseas voting period for the 2019 elections, at least 18 years old on 13 May 2019, and not otherwise disqualified by law, may register as an overseas voter,” the DFA announcement said.

Those who want to register can go to the DFA Satellite Offices at Robinson’s Galleria and SM Manila and Alabang Town Center; Commission on Filipinos Overseas, 1345 President Quirino Avenue and Osmeña Highway, Manila; OWWA Training Center, Victoria and Solana Streets, Intramuros, Manila; Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA), EDSA and Ortigas Avenue, Mandaluyong City; and Maritime Industry Authority (Marina), Parkview Plaza, Taft Avenue and T.M. Kalaw Street, Manila.

The registration will last until September 30, 2018.

During the 2016 national and local elections, the Commission on Elections recorded a total of 1,376,067 overseas Filipino voters, a number that almost doubled the 2013 figure of 737,759.

Of the 2016 overseas voter figure, 1,326,728 were land-based voters and 49,339 were seafarers.

Most of the registrants were from the Middle East and Africa with a total of 593,834; followed by the Asia-Pacific region with 344,857; North America and Latin America with 275,689; and Europe with 161,687.

JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA