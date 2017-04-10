DFA orders mandatory repatriation of OFWs in Syria

MANILA: The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) ordered mandatory repatriation of overseas Filipino workers in Syria due to worsening situation there, DFA spokesperson Asst. Secretary Charles Jose said on Monday.

The DFA also said no Filipino was hurt in last week’s chemical attack in Syria.

“We have not received report of any Filipino to be among the casualties in the chemical attack in Syria,” Jose said.

Jose said the 1,400 remaining Filipinos in Syria refused to leave the war-torn state after their employers offered to triple their salaries.

“Our Embassy will assist whoever would like to return to the Philippines,” the incoming Ambassador to Malaysia pointed out.

More than 80 people have been killed in a suspected chemical attack on the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhoun in northwestern Syria. Reports claimed that hundreds suffered symptoms consistent with reaction to a nerve agent.

The Syrian military denied using any chemical agents while its ally Russia said an air strike hit a rebel depot full of chemical munitions.

Activists and witnesses said warplanes attacked Khan Sheikhoun, about 50km (30 miles) south of the city of Idlib, early on Tuesday, when many people were asleep. PNA

PNA/CC