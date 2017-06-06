DFA processing more passports – Cayetano

THE Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Monday said it has increased its capacity to process applications for passports by 30 percent with the installation of additional data capture machines.

Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano said the agency can now process around 3,300 passports per day, 1,000 more than what it used to process.

He said more regional offices will be established to so that those from Bulacan, Rizal, Laguna, Cavite and Batangas will no longer have to go to Manila to apply for a passport.

The DFA plans to adopt a two-shift system in processing passport applications – one in the morning and another in the afternoon.

Cayetano earlier said he plans to remove the passport online appointment system and bring back the walk-in system wherein applicants can apply or renew their travel document anytime.

At present, a passport applicant has to wait for three months to schedule a passport appointment.