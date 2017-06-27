THE Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Tuesday that it was processing the repatriation of at least 6,000 Filipinos who availed of the amnesty offered by the Kingdom Saudi Arabia to all illegal workers staying in there, two days before the deadline.

According to Raul Dado, executive director of the DFA’s Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs, a total of 12,000 Filipinos availed of the 90-day amnesty last March and the government has brought home a total of 5,122.

The amnesty program will lapse on June 30, but Dado made it clear that the DFA would try to get all those who have registered repatriated even beyond the deadline.

However the DFA official couldn’t give the same assurance for those who have not applied for amnesty.

He added that Saudi government has not announced any extension and as a result the registration has been stopped. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA