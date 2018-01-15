DFA rolls out passport on wheels

THE Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Monday formally launched its Passport on Wheels (POW) program that will make passport applications more accessible to Filipinos.

The program was launched at Villar SIPAG in Las Piñas in recognition of the contribution of Sen. Cynthia Villar as co-sponsor of the bill extending the validity of Philippine passports to 10 years.

Villar was guest of honor during the event, wherein 1,500 applicants were served.

Initially, the DFA will deploy four POW trucks that will go around Metro Manila and key areas daily.

Each POW vehicle has the capacity to process over 500 applicants daily.

“What is commendable about the POW project is that it brings the passport processing facility closer to the people. It dispenses with the need to schedule an appointment with DFA Consular Service online to apply for new passports or to renew old ones,” Villar said.

POW will be manned and operated by trained DFA personnel who will process passports, together with APO personnel as encoders.

Cayetano said POW trucks will serve Manila residents on Thursday (January 18).