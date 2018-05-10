DFA satellite, consular offices closed on monday

THE Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announced that all its satellite and consular offices in the country will be closed on Monday, May 14, a special non-working day for the Barangay and Sanggunian Kabataan Elections. The DFA said applicants with confirmed passport appointments on this date would be accommodated at their original site from May 15 to 25 except Saturdays. Applicants are also advised to bring a printout of their confirmed passport appointments originally scheduled for May 14 along with the other requirements for their application.