DFA suspends operations of passport offices in ‘Maring’-hit areas

THE Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) suspended operations of its passport offices in Metro Manila, Central Luzon and the Southern Tagalog region on Tuesday because of inclement weather.

In a statement, the DFA said its main consular office in Aseana (Pasay City) and its satellite and regional offices in Metro Manila, Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal at Quezon) and Central Luzon would be closed.

Applicants with confirmed appointments for today may apply for their passports any day until October 11 without need for a new appointment.

“These applicants are advised to bring a printout of their confirmed appointment for today along with the other requirements for their passport application,” the statement said. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA