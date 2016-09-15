DFA urged to probe ‘abusive’ PH envoy

A non-profit organization that addresses labor and migration concerns on Thursday called on the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to investigate a top Filipino diplomat for allegedly abusing and exploiting her Filipino maid.

The Blas F. Ople Policy Center, in a news briefing in Quezon City, identified the envoy as Lourdes Yparraguirre,

the Philippines’ Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

The head of the policy center, Susan Ople, said 59-year old Milagros Braza, Yparraguirre’s maid, had sought help via Facebook after repeated appeals to act on her case brought no results in the previous administration.

According to Ople, Yparraguirre allegedly ordered Braza to take care of her [Yparraguirre] niece for five days as the latter had just given birth.

On December 25, 2015, the ambassador allegedly invited seven of her friends and told Braza that they will occupy her room.

The maid said Yparraguirre threw her out and told her to look for a cheaper place to stay.

The ambassador, according to Braza, also allegedly threatened to call the police if Braza would refuse to leave her residence.

“No matter how angry you are, you don’t do that to a fellow Filipino especially to a domestic worker under your employ in the winter cold, an hour before midnight in New York City,” Ople said.

In Braza’s sworn affidavit submitted to the Philippine mission, she also alleged that she was lent to Yparraguirre’s various relatives to work without extra pay.

“We stand for zero tolerance for abusive ambassadors,” Ople said.

She reiterated her call for investigation as more people, according to her, have also experienced the ambassador’s abuses.