Di Maria and Ben Arfa out for crisis-hit PSG

PARIS: Star forwards Angel Di Maria and Hatem Ben Arfa will miss Wednesday’s (Thursday in Manila) Ligue 1 clash with Lorient, crisis-stricken French champions Paris Saint-Germain said on Wednesday.

PSG go into the last match before the Ligue 1 winter break seven points behind leaders Nice as their hopes of a fifth straight title have faltered during the first half of the campaign.

Argentine international Di Maria must continue receiving treatment, PSG said on their website, without divulging the nature of the winger’s injury.

Ben Arfa, the France international signed from Nice in the summer, is still recovering from a rib problem.

PSG are already without long-term injury absentees Javier Pastore and Adrien Rabiot, but Brazil-born Italy midfielder Thiago Motta will be available.

The champions come into the match on the back of a dire 2-1 defeat at Guingamp on Saturday, while Nice beat Dijon by the same score on Sunday thanks to a Mario Balotelli brace.

They are guaranteed to enter the winter break on top of the table as they hold a four-point lead over Monaco.

Nice travel to Bordeaux and Monaco host Caen on Wednesday.

