Dialysis treatment patients up by 143%

Dialysis treatment remains the top medical assistance the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) provides to patients seeking help from the agency.

“Nakakaalarma na ang pagtaas ng datos na hawak natin dahil sumirit ito sa 143 percent noong 2017 (The data at hand is alarming because it rose to 143 percent in 2017),” PCSO General Manager Alexander Balutan stated.

According to him, 13,784 patients were given assistance for dialysis treatments in 2017 compared to 5,679 in 2016.

“Merong 8,105 na nadagdag (It increased by 8,105),” Balutan said.

Next is Chemotherapy, the number of patients increased by 1 percent and having a total of 49,635. For laboratory and diagnostic procedures, the number of patients increased by 42 percent with a total of 33,924.

The said treatments are part of the assistance provided by PCSO through its flagship project Individual Medical Assistance Program (IMAP).

“Ang IMAP ay tumutugon sa pinansyal na pangangailangan sa medikasyon at ospitalisasyon ng mga nangangailangang maysakit kahit sino ka man at ano ang katayuan mo sa buhay sa pamamagitan ng pagbigay ng guarantee letter sa mga partner nating ospital o ang mga tinatawag nating At-Source-Ang-Processing [ASAP] Desk (IMAP addresses financial needs in terms of medicine and hospitalization of those who are sick and in need through the provision of guarantee letters to partner hospitals or what we call At-Source-Ang-Processing [ASAP] Desk),” Balutan said.

In 2017, Balutan said that the hospital confinement ranks as the top medical assistance requested by patients which has a total of 165,929. It increased by 14 percent according to 2016 data.

“Sa kabuuan, ang IMAP natin ay nakatulong ng 415,465 na pasyente kumpara sa 319,091 noong 2016. Umabot sa P8,086,535,198.14 ang naipantustos natin (In total, our IMAP was able to help 415, 465 patients compared to 319,091 patients in 2016. The assistance we provided reached P8,086,535,198.14),” Balutan said.

P21.5M per day

Because of the increase of PCSO’s earnings from its lottery games which amounted to P52.9 billion, the Board also increased the office’s daily allocation for IMAP in its branches, including the PCSO Extension Office at Lung Center of the Philippines located at Quezon Avenue in Quezon City.

In 2016, the daily allocation for IMAP was only P10,387,000.

In Lung Center, the daily allocation for IMAP is P8 million.

“Kaya kung makita n’yo doon, siksikan ang mga kababayan natin, nakapila araw-araw. Ang Northern at Central Luzon ay may alokasyon na mahigit P4M, ang Southern Tagalog at Bicol Region na meron ding mahigit P4M, ang Visayas na merong P3.2M, at Mindanao na P1.7M (If you will see [our office and branches], it is crammed with our countrymen queuing everyday. Northern and Central Luzon has an allocation of more than P4M, Southern Tagalog and Bicol region with more than P4M, Visayas with P3.2M, and Mindanao with P1.7M),” Balutan explained.

He said that this will increase this year if all 92 Authorized Agent Corporations (AACs) will be able to operate the Small Town Lottery.

“Siyempre, ang ating produktong Lotto at Sweepstakes kung tataas pa ang kita ay malaking pondo ang maidadagdag sa charity fund (If our Lotto and Sweepstakes earnings increase even more, a larger fund will be added to our charity fund),” Balutan confidently stated.

PCSO added its unused P2.5 billion operating fund to its charity fund.

“Ngayon din lang nangyari ito sa ating ahensiya (This is also the first time that this happened to our agency),” he added.

The charity fund comes from the 30 percent of the total earnings of all PCSO lottery games.

ASAP Desk

According to Balutan, the installation of ASAP Desks in hospitals is one of the objectives of the Charity Assistance Department headed by Assistant General Manager Dr. Larry Cedro.

Cedro is one of those considered as the brains behind ASAP Desk.

“Sa ngayon ay meron tayong 57 na ASAP Desk pero karamihan pa rin ay nasa Metro Manila. Ngayong taon, sisikapin nating maparami pa ang ating ASAP Desk sa mga probinsya lalo na sa mga malalayo o liblib na lugar upang sa gayon ay maabot natin ang mga kapus-palad nating kababayan (As of now we have 57 ASAP Desks but many of these are in Metro Manila. This year, we will diligently work to add more ASAP Desks in our provinces especially in remote areas so that we can reach our countrymen who are in need),” Balutan said.

In ASAP Desks, assigned social workers process the patients’ application for IMAP hence the patients no longer have to head to the PCSO office or branch.

According to Balutan, there are only 15 ASAP Desks in the provinces located in the following:

Batangas Medical Center – Batangas; Brokenshire Intergrated Health Ministries, Inc. – Davao City; Bulacan Medical Center – Bulacan; Castro Maternity Hospital and Medical Center – Bulacan; Davao Doctors Hospital – Davao City; De la Salle University Medical Center – Cavite; Davao Regional Medical Center – Davao City; Jaime B. Berces Memorial Hospital – Albay; Mandaue City Hospital – Cebu; Mary Mediatrix Medical Center, Inc. – Batangas; Southern Philippines Medical Center – Davao City; St. Dominic Medical Center – Cavite; Unibersidad De Sta. Isabel Health Services Department – Naga City; West Metro Medical Center – Zamboanga del Sur; and Zamboanga City Medical Center – Zamboanga del Sur.

In Metro Manila, the ASAP Desk locations are as follows:

Adventist Medical Center Manila – Pasay City; AFP Medical Center – V. Luna, Quezon City; Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center – Marikina City; Asian Hospital and Medical Center – Muntinlupa City; Capitol Medical Center – Quezon City; Cardinal Santos Medical Center – San Juan City; Delos Santos Medical Center – Quezon City; Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital – Manila City; Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital – Caloocan City; East Avenue Medical Center – Quezon City; FEU-Dr. Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation Medical Center – Quezon City; Foundation of Our Lady of Peace Mission, Inc.-Our of Lady of Peace Hospital – Parañaque City; Hospital of the Infant Jesus – Manila City; Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center – Manila City; J.P. Sioson General Hospital and Colleges, Inc. – Quezon City; Justice Jose Abad Santos General Hospital – Manila City; Las Piñas General Hospital and Satellite Trauma Center – Las Piñas City; Lung Center of the Philippines – Quezon City; MCU-FDMTF Hospital, Inc. – Caloocan City; Makati Medical Center – Makati City; Manila Doctors Hospital – Manila City; Manila Med (Medical Center Manila) – Manila City; Mary Johnston Hospital – Manila City; Medical Center of Taguig City, Inc. – Taguig City; Metropolitan Medical Center – Manila City; National Children’s Hospital – Quezon City; Ospital ng Muntinlupa – Muntinlupa City; Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital – Manila City; Philippine Children’s Medical Center – Quezon City; Philippine Heart Center – Quezon City; Providence Hospital, Inc. – Quezon City; Quirino Memorial Medical Center – Quezon City; Rizal Medical Center – Pasig City; San Lazaro Hospital – Manila City; St. Jude General Hospital and Medical Center – Manila City; St. Luke’s Medical Center – Quezon City; St. Martin De Porres Charity Hospital – San Juan City; Taguig Pateros District Hospital – Taguig City; Tondo Medical Center – Manila City; UE-Ramon Magsaysay Medical Center – Quezon City; and Victor R. Potenciano Medical Center – Mandaluyong City.

PCSO REPORTORIAL TEAM