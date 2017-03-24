Diamond Motor Supercross Leg 2 rolls off today

After ruling Leg 1, veteran motocross rider Glenn Aguilar wants to continue his winning run when the Diamond Motor Supercross Leg 2 unfurls today at the Mx Messiah Fairgrounds in Taytay, Rizal.

Aguilar is set to test the limits of his skills against rival Davao daredevil Bornok Mangosong. The latter is bent on redeeming himself from his sharp turn blunder during the last leg. Mangosong stalled his bike during the 4th-of-15th lap of the Pro Open Production division, “I am excited to avenge my loss,” he said.

The defending champion Aguilar, meanwhile, will not rest on his laurels as he makes his attempt to bag another crown.

“I keep on pushing myself in over 20 years of racing. I treat every game very important so I am challenged to really show my best,” said the 42-year old Aguilar.

Other divisions that will be featured in Leg 2 are amateurs, ladies, veterans, novice, legends, kids, executive class, under bone and local enduro. Competing young riders will also see action in the PW 50cc, 65cc, 85cc, and Yamaha One Make Race PW50 divisions.

“The competition gets more exciting every leg that is why we should not miss every race,” said race director Samuel Mark Tamayo.

Leg 3 will commence on April 29 while the fourth and final leg fires off on May 13 .

JEAN RUSSEL V. DAVID