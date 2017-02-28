Diamond Motor Supercross returns Saturday

The Diamond Motor Supercross is back on its second year with five heart-pounding legs, which will kick off on Saturday at the MX Messiah Fairgrounds in Taytay, Rizal.

Multi-titlist and veteran rider Glenn Aguilar is expected to rekindle his rivalry with Davao daredevil Bornok Mangosong in the Pro Open Production.

Aguilar routed the field last year and won the overall title after Mangosong failed to contend for the crown as he competed in just one leg of the five-leg series due to his commitment to a popular television talent show.

Mangosong is determined to get even and vowed to compete this year.

“We are expecting more riders other than Bornok and Glenn to participate to prove themselves and measure their level of riding with other legitimate and fast pro riders. It’s going to be interesting,” said race director Samuel Mark Tamayo during the weekly Philippine Sportswriters Association forum on Tuesday at the Golden Phoenix Hotel in Pasay City.

Besides Aguilar and Mangosong, Ralph Ramento, Enzo Rellosa and Jeric Mitra are the other riders to watch out for the in the event.

The Supercross series will feature amateurs, ladies, veterans, novice, legends, kids, executive class, under bone and local endure categories while young riders will be seeing action in the PW 50cc, 65cc, 85cc, and Yamaha One Make Race PW50 divisions.

Leg 2 will commence on Sunday followed by Leg 3 on April 29 while the final legs will unfurl on May 13 and 27, respectively.